French police detain 10 suspected YPG/PKK terrorists

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) – At least 10 suspected YPG/PKK terrorists were detained in southwestern France, French media reported Tuesday.

Local media, citing judicial sources, reported that the operation against the PKK was carried out at the request of the Paris anti-terrorism judge.

The suspects, including a woman, were detained as part of an investigation opened on charges of “creating and financing a terrorist organization.”

Police teams raided several houses simultaneously during the operation.

On Feb. 21, 2020, four people were investigated in southwest France for funding the PKK terrorist organization.

It is not known whether there is a connection between the investigation launched last year and the operation carried out by police.

No official statement has been made on the operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Merve Berker