French police disperse demonstration in support of Palestine

By Yusuf Ozcan

PARIS (AA) – French police dispersed a demonstration in Paris on Wednesday in support of Palestine.

Protesters gathered in Invalides Square next to the Foreign Ministry following a call by pro-Palestinian associations and chanted slogans in favor of Palestine for a short time. Palestinian flags were also carried during the demonstration.

Taking strict security measures, the police asked the protesters to leave the square and also fined several demonstrators.

The demonstration ended and the protesters left.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

The protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound late Friday using stun grenades and tear gas. Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to eyewitnesses.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.