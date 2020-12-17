French president tests positive for COVID-19

By Cindi Cook

PARIS (AA) – French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday morning.

The Elysee Palace announced the development in a statement, saying the president took a rapid PCR test, with the results coming out positive. He took the test after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force, applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement added.

In mid-October, first lady Brigitte Macron also tested positive for coronavirus and then isolated herself for a full two-week period, which was then in force.

Macron joins a growing list of major world leaders who have contracted the virus, including US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, both of whom successfully recovered.