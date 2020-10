By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – English club Leicester City on Friday completed the signing of teenage defender Wesley Fofana from French side AS Saint-Etienne.

“The 19-year-old Frenchman has signed a five-year deal at King Power Stadium and will join up with his new Foxes teammates as they prepare for this weekend’s game against West Ham United,” the Premier League club announced in a statement.

Fofana scored two goals in 30 games for Saint-Etienne last season.