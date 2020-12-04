Full-day Friday, Saturday curfew imposed in Gaza

By Ali Semerci

GAZA (AA) – A full-day curfew will be imposed on Friday and Saturday every week in the Gaza Strip from Dec. 11 until the end of the month for precautions against the pandemic, Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza announced on Thursday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bizm and Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-qudra told a joint news conference a night-time curfew will also start from 6.30 p.m. till 8 a.m. and all stores, facilities and sectors will be closed every day at 6 p.m.

Al-Bizm stated all schools, universities and mosques, except high schools and kindergartens, will be closed as of Dec. 7.

Al-qudra said there was an increase in the number of cases in Gaza and that they are facing a new wave of COVID-19.