G20 labor ministers issue statement following meeting in Sicily

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – Labor ministers from major world economies in the Group of 20 gathered in Catania, Sicily on Wednesday at a meeting hosted by Italy, the rotating G20 president

In the final declaration announced after the meeting, the ministers discussed the latest trends in the world's labor market, evaluated women's employment, inclusive social protection and changing forms of work with digitalization and monitored the "Antalya Goal" commitments that were raised in this context.

In the declaration, it was mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on communities as well as the global economy while increasing inequalities around the world.

"We are aware of the fact that more social justice and a human-oriented political approach are needed for everyone,” said the declaration.

Women, young and low-skilled vulnerable groups are disproportionately affected by the outbreak, and G20 member states will work on the matter, it added.

“The full empowerment of women is crucial to achieving an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery in the ongoing crisis,” said the member states.

The declaration noted that the G20’s employment plans will continue to be implemented while the G20 Youth Roadmap 2025 will be encouraged to improve the expectations of young people in the labor market as agreed in Riyadh in 2020.

Turkey was represented at the meeting by Omer Gucuk, Turkey’s ambassador to Italy.

*Writing by Merve Berker