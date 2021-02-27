Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Galatasaray beat Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Super Lig week 27 match Saturday to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.

Galatasaray had enough goals in the first half at home as Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed scored twice.

Mohamed scored the opener in minute 38 at Turk Telekom Stadium when he followed a rebound from goalkeeper Goktug Bakirbas and fired a low strike into the net.

In minute 45, Mohamed doubled the gap when the 23-year-old received a long pass from Christian Luyindama in the area and made a vicious right-footed shot toward goal. The ball hit the crossbar before going into the net.

Galatasaray clinched the shutout victory for their eighth straight win in the Super Lig.

The Lions have 57 points to lead the league.

Besiktas is second with 54 points and Fenerbahce have 51 to round up the top three in the standings.

– Muslera plays 300th Super Lig match

Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera played his 300th Super Lig match Saturday.

The 34-year-old team captain has been a Galatasaray regular for 10 seasons after joining the Istanbul club from Italy's Lazio in 2011.

He became the first foreigner to make 300 league appearances on a single Super Lig team.

Before the match, manager Fatih Terim presented him a plate for the milestone.

His teammates congratulated the Uruguayan international for his success and steadiness.

– Saturday's results:

Atakas Hatayspor – MKE Ankaragucu: 4-1

Fatih Karagumruk – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-0

Çaykur Rizespor – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 0-0

Galatasaray – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 2-0