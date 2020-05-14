Galatasaray confirm case of COVID-19

By Emrah Oktay

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early Friday that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the club said the team — including players as well as head coach Fatih Terim — plus the technical team and health, executive and support staff underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Galatasaray has halted training for six days.

Last month, Terim tested negative for the coronavirus after being diagnosed with the virus in March and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Galatasaray resumed training earlier this month at its premises amid a fall in coronavirus numbers in the country.

Turkey has recorded 4,007 virus-linked deaths and more than 104,030 recoveries. There are currently 144,749 confirmed cases.