Galatasaray extend contract with head coach Erdogan

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball club Galatasaray Doga Sigorta extended head coach Ertugrul Erdogan's contract, the Lions announced on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old inked a new contract for the 2020-21 season with the option to extend it for another year.

Under the helm of Erdogan, the Lions came fourth in the ING Basketball Super Lig last season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has been the head coach of the Turkish giants since 2018.

Meanwhile, Erdogan had announced earlier today that he had been in talks to manage Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas.

But there was no agreement as he decided to continue with the Yellow-Reds.