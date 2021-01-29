Galatasaray send Diagne to West Bromwich Albion on loan

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – West Bromwich Albion completed the signing of the Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne from Galatasaray on loan until the end of this season.

The English Premier League side have agreed to pay a £1.4 million ($1.9 million) loan fee to Galatasaray, the Lions announced in a statement Friday.

“He comes to us with some goals under his belt and naturally we hope he can continue his good form with us,“ said Luke Dowling, West Bromwich Albion sporting and technical director.

The 29-year-old Senegalese produced 11 goals in 19 matches for the Turkish Super Lig side this season.

“Scoring goals is the most difficult part of the game but we feel he will come with confidence and we hope that will rub off on the squad,“ Dowling added.

Struggling in the relegation zone, West Bromwich Albion have 11 points to sit in the 19th position.