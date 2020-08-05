Galatasaray sign former midfielder Arda Turan

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray signed their former midfielder Arda Turan on Wednesday, the club has announced.

The Lions announced the signing of Turan with a special video on Twitter and said "Welcome home."

The former Turkish international said started his senior career at Galatasaray in 2004 and lifted the Turkish league title in 2008 with the Istanbul club.

Turan moved to Atletico Madrid in 2011 and won the La Liga title in 2014 and UEFA Europa League in 2012.

He joined Barcelona in 2015 to win the league title in 2016.

The 33-year-old player returned to Turkey to play for Medipol Basaksehir in January 2018 and played 39 matches before he left the Istanbul club this January.