By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football club Galatasaray announced Wednesday that its staff and all club members tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The club said the team will start training tomorrow as planned.

The Istanbul's club manager, Fatih Terim, along with board members Abdurrahim Albayrak and Yusuf Gunay previously contracted the virus but tested negative later and are now in good health.