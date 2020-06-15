Galatasaray stunned in league return, lose Muslera

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Defending champions Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday in their first match after its resumption.

Galatasaray were beaten 2-0 by Caykur Rizespor in an away match while Fernando Muslera suffered fractures to his right tibia and fibula.

Muslera was injured in the 15th minute and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Goals by Milan Skoda and Tunay Torun brought victory to Rizespor while Galatasaray finished the match with 10 men after Adem Buyuk was shown a red card in stoppage time.

Buyuk came off the bench to replace Henry Onyekuru in the 77th minute.

In addition to Muslera's loss, Galatasaray's Romanian forward Florin Andone was also substituted in the 72nd minute due to an injury.

Caykur Rizespor increased their points to 28 with this victory.

Galatasaray has now collected 50 points in 27 matches and suffered a critical loss in the title race, currently six points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

The Turkish Super Lig resumed with coronavirus measures on Friday following the suspension of the league in March over coronavirus fears.

Matches are played without fans.

Sunday’s results in the Super Lig:

Caykur Rizespor – Galatasaray: 2-0

Gaziantep FK – Ankaragucu: 1-1

Genclerbirligi – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-1