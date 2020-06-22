Galatasaray's Falcao suffers muscle strain

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Radamel Falcao suffered Grade 1 right calf strain, the Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray confirmed on Monday in an official statement on their website.

The Colombian striker was substituted through injury in Galatasaray's last league match against Gaziantep FK on Sunday.

Falcao was replaced by Jesse Sekidika in the 80th minute as Galatasaray drew with Gaziantep FK 3-3 in a thrilling game at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

The club added his treatment process for an injury has been started.