Gambian mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Mustapha K Darboe

BANJUL, Gambia (AA) – The mayor of Gambia’s biggest municipality has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Tuesday.

Talib Bensouda, 34, is currently receiving treatment, said the statement from the Kanifing municipality, and it comes just two days after three Cabinet ministers also received positive results.

“The… public is … informed that the Lord Mayor tested positive for Covid 19. He is in good spirits and has since been placed on isolation and is well on his way to recovery,” the statement said.

Gambia has recently seen spikes in infections, registering four deaths Monday, bringing the total to 14. It has registered 671 cases since March, with 79 recoveries.

Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, who has been leading the nation’s coronavirus response team, has gone into self-isolation. Results of an initial test was inconclusive Tuesday, according to a spokesman.

Gambian President Adama Barrow has tested negative, according to a statement from State House. Barrow was in isolation since Vice President Dr Isatou Touray tested positive for the virus last week.