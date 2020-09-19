Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham Hotspur on loan

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Wales international Gareth Bale has returned to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid.

''We are delighted to announce the return of Gareth Bale to the Club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid,'' the club said on Saturday.

Bale, 31, moved to Spurs from Southampton in 2007, scoring 56 goals in 203 games for the London club.

After joining Real Madrid for a then-world-record fee in 2013, Bale produced 105 goals in 251 appearances to help the Spanish giants to lift four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles.

The club announced that Bale will wear the number 9 jersey.

Tottenham also Saturday confirmed the signing of Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

Reguilon, 23, was loaned to Sevilla for the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals in 38 matches.