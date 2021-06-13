Gas explosion kills 12, injures 100+ in central China: Report

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – At least 12 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a gas explosion in China's central province of Hubei on Sunday, local media reported.

According to state-run Xinhua news agency, many people were trapped after the explosion that took place in a residential area in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city.

Some 150 people were rescued from the site of the blast and were taken to hospitals, the agency quoted the rescue headquarters as saying.

It said 39 of the injured people were in serious condition, adding search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

​​​​​​​