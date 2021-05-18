Gaza death toll 217 as Israeli forces kill 2 more Palestinians

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – Two Palestinians were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday on the 9th day of Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the besieged enclave to 217, including 63 children and 36 women.

Mahmoud Ishteiwi, 18, was killed in an Israeli raid on the al-Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza city, while the second victim was Amena Shreir, 3, who died of her injuries after her father, mother, and sister were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home on May 11.

Fifteen residential buildings and a mosque in Gaza were also destroyed in the raids.

One of these was a six-story residential building, which housed another mosque, as well as educational centers, and five homes.

Four more homes were destroyed in the north of the city, along with another in its central area, while three homes in Khan Younis and one in Rafah in southern Gaza were also reduced to rubble.

Other areas were also hit by Israeli bombs, including farms and military sites of Palestinian resistance groups.

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said the estimated losses from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave have reached $243 million.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this report