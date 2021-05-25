Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 254, including 66 children

By Muhammed Semiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip which ended last week after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has risen to 254, including 39 women and 66 children, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

One more Palestinian who was injured in Israel’s 11 days of attacks lost his life, the ministry said in a statement.

The cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas took effect early last Friday.

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In airstrikes across Gaza since May 10, the Israeli military left behind a massive trail of destruction.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz