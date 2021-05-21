Gaza death toll in Israeli attacks rises to 248, including 66 children

By Muhammed Semiz

JERUSALEM (AA) – The death toll from the Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip which ended after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has risen to 248, including 66 children and 39 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

At least 1,948 people have been injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement regarding the loss of lives in the 11-day attacks of Israel.

The search and rescue activities of the civil defense and medical teams in Gaza gained momentum following a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, which took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.