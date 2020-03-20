Gaza implements distance education over virus fears

By Muhammed Ebu Dun and Hani Es-Sair

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The Gaza Strip continues its education activities with live broadcasts on radio and social networking sites after schools have been closed as part of the measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Efforts to implement distance education have started immediately after the closure of schools, Lulu Harara, an English teacher in Palestine, told Anadolu Agency.

Harara said that distance education is an appropriate method for overcoming the current crisis and sustain educational activities in the city.

Hani Ismail, director of Radio Programs at Gaza’s Education Ministry, said distance education has positive effects on students.

Noting that online broadcasting started about one week ago, Ismail said their broadcasts have been watched more than two million times on social networking sites.

Around 40 Palestinian teachers prepared these lesson videos of 20 minutes each, together with a technical team of experts, he said.

Ismail stressed that poor internet connection and power outages are among the most critical problems with respect to e-learning in Gaza city, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz