Gaza Strip sees alarming spike in coronavirus cases

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – The Gaza Strip saw a dangerous spike in daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday as 1,061 of the 3,651 tests conducted in the last 24 hours came back positive, according to the Health Ministry.

The territory, which is under an Israeli blockade, has reported more than 65,000 infections, including 611 related deaths to date.

Meanwhile, Palestinian health authorities registered 13 new fatalities and 2,288 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 270,878 and 2,881 virus-linked deaths.

It said the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 209, while 242,968 patients have recovered.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The occupation is considered illegal under international law.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz