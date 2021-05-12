Geneva: Israeli aggression protested in front of UN

By Bayram Altug and Peter Kenny

​​​​​​​GENEVA (AA) – Protestors gathered Wednesday in front of the United Nations in Geneva to protest Israeli security forces' recent attacks in East Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Among more than 1,000 people who organizers said gathered, were a group of Turks, who waved Turkish and Palestinian flags protesting under a three-legged broken chair monument to landmine victims worldwide in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations.

Human rights organizations backed the demonstrations led by the Welfare and Justice Association (Refahder), the Geneva-based International Association for Human Rights and Development, and the Association of Torture Victims.

Among the protestors was Hani Ramadan, the grandson of Hasan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood Organization, who spoke out against Israeli security forces' attacks in East Jerusalem, the al-Aqsa Mosque and on Palestinian protesters.

Ender Demirtas, president of the Refahder European Branch and the International Association for Human Rights and Development, said, "The cause of Jerusalem and Palestine is to honor all humanity.

"The Jerusalem case is not alone; the Muslims there are not alone."

He said they would do everything to defend their rights.

Demirtas said that the city of Jerusalem is common to all of humanity and not only Muslims.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Long live Palestine," "Palestine's capital is Jerusalem," and "Terrorist Israel."