George Clooney, THY’nin 35 milyon dolarlık reklam teklifini ‘Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan yüzünden’ reddetti

THANK YOU George Clooney for turning your back on $35,000,000 for one day of work advertising @TurkishAirlines.*

* Turkish airlines – 49% directly owned by Turkey’s toxic #Erdogan regime – has been implicated in human trafficking and the transportation of extremist mercenaries. pic.twitter.com/gkfrTGv3LX

— ANCA (@ANCA_DC) December 6, 2021