Georgia to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations July 5

By Davit Kachkachishvilli

TBILISI, Georgia (AA) – Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Friday that Georgia will begin mass coronavirus vaccinations on July 5.

He said at a news conference that the goal is to vaccinate 60% of the population by the end of the year and 4 million vaccine doses have been ordered.

Garibashvili said 1 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines arrived Friday.

A total of 266,161 people have been vaccinated for the virus in Georgia.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 3.95 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 182.8 million cases reported, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar