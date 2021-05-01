German court sentences PKK terrorists to prison

By Cuneyt Karadag

BERLIN (AA) – A German court sentenced five defendants up to four years and three months in prison on Saturday for being members of the PKK terror organization.

The Higher Regional Court in Stuttgart said Veysel S. was sentenced to four years and three months, Agit K. to four years, Ozkan T. received three years, Evrim A. and Cihan A. to one-and-a-half years for being members of the terror group that is involved in kidnapping and abducting.

The court said the PKK, "which has repeatedly harmed civilians in southeastern Turkey, is carrying out attacks on Turkish police officers and soldiers. The PKK aims to commit murder through attacks in Turkey."

"The PKK also has organizational structures in Germany and other Western European countries. It aims to raise funds for the organization, recruiting supporters for the PKK, and planning campaigns to influence public opinion," it said.

The decision is open to appeal, it added.

Turkey has repeatedly urged German authorities to take action against the PKK, which has been outlawed in Germany since 1993.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.