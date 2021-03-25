German footballer contracts virus ahead of Iceland game

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – A German national football team player has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday’s match against Iceland, the German football federation said.

"Yesterday's PCR tests revealed a positive case this morning," the federation said, adding the player was not experiencing symptoms and was in isolation.

It did not reveal the name of the player, but German daily Bild claimed that the player, who tested positive, is Borussia Monchengladbach's 28-year-old winger Jonas Hofmann.

"The news is obviously disappointing so close to a game – for the coaches and the whole team alike," German National Teams and Academy Director Oliver Bierhoff said, adding he was optimistic that it will only be this once case as the team had taken measures to reduce contact between players outside training sessions.

Germany will take on Iceland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on Thursday.