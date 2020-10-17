German leader in quarantine as guard contracts virus

By Mesut Zeyrek

COLOGNE, Germany (AA) – Germany’s president went into quarantine on Saturday after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been tested but the result is still awaited and he is isolating as a precaution, his office said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was also in quarantine for about two weeks in late March after coming into contact with an infected doctor.

She was tested thrice during that time, with all test results negative.

