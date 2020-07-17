German, Turkish tourism professionals meet in Izmir

By Efsun Erbalaban Yılmaz

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – A three-day introductory trip promoting secure vacations began in Turkey's Aegean coast city of Izmir for Germany based tourism agencies Thursday.

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry described measures taken against the coronavirus to representatives of Germany's leading tourism agencies who joined the advertisement of the resort city of Kusadasi.

TAV Airports Holding General Manager Erkan Balci said Turkey’s goal was to resume flights to Europe’s airfields and restart tourism with Turkey.

SunExpress Assistant General Manager Ahmet Caliskan said in terms of safe tourism, Turkey's is ahead of many countries.

Within the framework of the promotional trip, the natural and historical beauties of the region will be introduced while measures taken for a safe vacation will also be presented between July 16-19.