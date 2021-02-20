Germans march to honor Hanau attack victims

By Erbil Basay

BERLIN (AA) – Thousands of demonstrators in Berlin marched Saturday to commemorate victims of a 2020 racist attack in Hanau, Germany.

Protestors marched from the Hermannstrasse Train Station to Kreuzberg district while carrying photographs of the victims. They also carried banners that read: “Hanau is everywhere,” “Stop the arsonists” and “Never forget, Hanau, 19.02.2020.”

The crowd observed one minute of silence for the victims and read the names of those who were killed in the attack.

Police estimated 6,000 demonstrators attended the march but organizers put the number at 20,000.

Nine people, including four of Turkish origin, were killed by German far-right extremists who attacked two cafes Feb. 19, 2020, in Hanau.

Germany has witnessed growing racism and xenophobia in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right and anti-Muslim groups.

At least 184 people have been killed in Germany by far-right extremists and neo-Nazi groups since 1989, with more than 50 victims being members of the Turkish community.