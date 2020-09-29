Germany announces new coronavirus measures

By Cuneyt Karadag

BERLIN (AA) – Germany announced new coronavirus measures Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the heads of federal states as the number of virus cases rise nationwide.

Among the new measures will be a €50 ($58) fine for those who give false personal information when entering restaurants or cafes.

In regions where the number of cases exceeds 35 per 100,000, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed to participate in events in private venues and no more than 50 in public.

Private events will be limited to 10 and 25 in public in areas where there are more than 50 cases per 100,000.

The government also encouraged residents to wear face masks and comply with hygiene rules, as well as regularly giving indoor places fresh air.

Germany has seen a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases during the summer, but the increase in infections has caused concern, said Merkel.

She added that the government wants to keep the economy, schools and day care centers open.