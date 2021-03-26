Germany hammer Iceland 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Germany kicked off its 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with an easy 3-0 win over Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday.

Goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan brought victory to the home side in the Group J European Qualifiers match.

In other group matches, Armenia beat Liechtenstein 1-0 and Romania defeated North Macedonia 3-2.

Results:

Group B

Sweden – Georgia: 1-0

Spain – Greece: 1-1

Group C

Bulgaria – Switzerland: 1-3

Italy – Northern Ireland: 2-0

Group F

Israel – Denmark: 0-2

Moldova – Faroe Islands: 1-1

Scotland – Austria: 2-2

Group I

Andorra – Albania: 0-1

Hungary – Poland: 3-3

England – San Marino: 5-0

Group J

Germany – Iceland: 3-0

Liechtenstein – Armenia: 0-1

Romania – North Macedonia: 3-2