Germany make Euro 2020 last 16 with draw against Hungary

By Selcuk Bugra Gokalp

ANKARA (AA) – Germany made the UEFA Euro 2020 last 16 with a 2-2 draw against Hungary on Wednesday in a match where they went down twice.

Hungarian forward Adam Szalai's leaping header to the cross of Roland Sallai gave his team the lead in the 11th minute at Football Arena Munich.

After that moment, Hungary played mostly defensive with their unexpected early lead while Germany tried hard to find a goal.

In an effort to equalize the score, German defender Mats Hummels hit the woodwork in the 21st minute.

Heavy rainfall in the middle of the first half did not help and made it difficult for players to focus on their game.

Despite many efforts by the Germans to score, Hungary defended their lead until the end of the first half.

Germany seemed to keep struggling to score an equalizer in the second half.

Kai Havertz could not beat Hungary keeper Peter Gulacsi with his long shot in the 51st minute.

Sallai was also unlucky as his free kick hit the top corner of the woodwork in the 62nd minute.

But the German attacks on Hungary’s goal were a harbinger of things to come.

Havertz completed his teammate Hummels' header, finally equalizing the score in the 66th minute.

Germany's joy was cut short, however, as shortly after the restart of the match, Hungary midfielder Andras Schafer's header to Szalai's pass made the score 2-1 for Hungary in the 68th minute.

German manager Joachim Löw's subbing in a few new faces seemed to make an impact as Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka's powerful shot equalized the score again in the 84th minute.

Hungary's efforts to score again were not good enough and Germany took the draw they needed.

Germany took second place in the Euro 2020 Group F with four points behind leaders France and made the Euro 2020 last 16.

Portugal also placed third and passed the group stage with four points and Hungary placed last with two points and were eliminated.