Germany: Merkel's 2nd COVID-19 test also negative

BERLIN (AA) – The results of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's second coronavirus test also returned negative, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Steffen Seibert told German news agency DPA that Merkel will continue to work from home and undergo another test at the beginning of next week.

The German chancellor entered self-quarantine this past Sunday due to earlier contact with a doctor who had later tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, she took part in her weekly Cabinet meeting by telephone.

Seibert stressed that Merkel will continue to perform her official duties while staying at home.