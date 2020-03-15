Germany partially closes borders with neighbors

BERLIN (AA) – The German government announced on Sunday that it will reintroduce border checks with five neighbouring countries in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told a news conference in Berlin that border controls for Austria, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark will begin 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) Monday.

Germany and all five neighboring countries are in the Schengen area, Europe’s border-free travel zone.

Seehofer underlined that while travelers without a valid reason would not be allowed to cross the border, the restrictions would not apply to cargo.

Germany’s recent decision came amid continued increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Coronavirus fatalities increased by five on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 13, according to the recent statements of the health authorities in the federal states.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 5,813 on Sunday, up from 4,585 on Saturday.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700 with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its epicenter.

However, a vast majority of those infected recover from the illness.