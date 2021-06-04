Germany to probe PKK's massacre of civilians in Syria's Manbij

By Erbil Basay

BERLIN (AA) – Germany on Friday asked for an investigation into the massacre of eight civilians in Syria's Manbij earlier this week.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr answered a question by Anadolu Agency on the matter.

She said Germany is aware of news reports on the killings, but added that they do not have independent findings on the matter.

Calling on the parties involved to de-escalate tensions, Adebahr said: “The Incidents should be investigated with participation of the involved parties. I think such an investigation is being thought upon.”

– PKK/YPG’s massacre in Manbij

During the protests against the terror group in Manbij on Monday and Tuesday, eight people were killed and 27 others wounded when YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on them.

The terrorist group seeks to recruit members from occupied areas, including Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, al-Malikiyah, Darbasiyah, al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Manbij.

Turkey demands that the terrorist group exit Manbij, which was occupied by YPG/PKK in August 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk