Germany to widen coronavirus vaccination to children 12, older

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – Germany will offer coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 12 and older pending a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday.

Merkel said children and adolescents can apply for a vaccination appointment beginning June 7, once the nationwide prioritization period ends.

“That is regulated by the federal states,” she said.

Coronavirus vaccines in Germany have been approved for only those 16 and older.

Merkel stressed a safe school operation will also be possible in the future regardless if a child is vaccinated or not.

Schools have yet to resume regular classes as students all over the country are still largely forced to grapple with "online learning."

Merkel also pointed out that younger children could still not be vaccinated.

The EMA is reportedly scheduled to give a green light on Friday for the coronavirus vaccine for children.

After a sluggish start, Germany’s vaccination campaign has picked up as the country's COVID-19 infection rate dropped below 50 new daily cases per 100,000 people in seven days.

That is the lowest infection rate since October and is being linked to an accelerated nationwide vaccination program.

Around 40% of Germans have now had at least one jab.