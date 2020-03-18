Germany: TRT Deutsch threatned by racist group

By Cuneyt Karadag

BERLIN (AA) – A Turkish publication that recently began broadcasting in Berlin received a threating letter by a racist group Tuesday, according to TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief.

Kaan Elbir told Anadolu Agency the letter was sent to TRT Deutsch office and was signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group carrying the name of a special military group that was among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

Elbir said there was a pig’s head in the letter and insultations directed at Islam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Keep building your mosques so that enough space is available for our pigs. Get out of Berlin,” the letter read.

TRT Deutsch attracted attention and "Foundation of TRT Deutsch made headlines in the Bild newspaper,” he said. “There is prejudice against TRT. We aim to express the problems and unspoken issues in Germany.”

*Writing by Seda Sevencan