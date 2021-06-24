Germany wants Libyan people to determine country’s future: Merkel

By Erbil Basay

BERLIN (AA) – Germany said Wednesday that it wants to see the people of Libya determine their future.

Chancellor Angela Merkel made the remarks after receiving US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Berlin to attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya.

Addressing a joint press conference prior to the meeting on Libya, Merkel underlined the importance of Blinken’s attendance.

“It is very important that we send out a united signal in the direction of Libya that we want to first and foremost see that the people of Libya determine their future,” she said.

Referring to the significance of international partners not leaving Libya alone, Merkel said the situation in the country is of strategic importance both for African affairs and the relationship between Africa and Europe.

Recalling her meetings with US President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England and later at the NATO Summit in Brussels, she noted that they were able to find a common basis on which to tackle the geostrategic challenges of the world.

Welcoming the recent meeting between US and Russian leaders, Merkel underlined the importance of keeping dialogue channels open to find solutions to the problems.

Blinken, for his part, said they want to see Libya hopefully take a course of security, freedom and independence backed by the international community.

Pointing to the challenges impacting the world, he said: “Germany and the United States share a conviction that we have to find ways to work together and work with others.”

​​​​​​​*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk