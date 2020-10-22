Germany's daily virus cases hit record high

BERLIN (AA) – Germany on Thursday reported 11,287 new coronavirus cases, a new record in the country’s daily COVID-19 count.

This is the first time Germany has recorded more than 10,000 infections in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute, new coronavirus cases jumped by more than 3,500 over the past 24 hours, up from 7,595 on Wednesday.

The previous single-day record was 7,830, registered on Saturday.

Local health authorities reported 30 new fatalities over the past day, bringing the death toll from the outbreak to 9,905.

On Wednesday, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus and placed himself in home quarantine.

Germany’s neighbors – France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, and the Czech Republic – have also reported record spikes in recent days, pushing authorities to introduce new restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.