Germany's Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

BERLIN (AA) – Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert told media that today’s test came back negative, meaning she has not contracted the virus.

“Further tests will be carried out in the next few days,” he told German news agency DPA.

Merkel entered self-quarantine on Sunday due to earlier contact with a doctor who had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, she took part in her weekly Cabinet meeting by telephone.

Seibert said the chancellor will continue to carry out her official duties while staying at home.