Ghana: Coronavirus cases surpass 25,000

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases reached 25,430 in Ghana, health authorities there said Wednesday.

The West African country reported 178 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ghana Health Service said in a statement.

More than 334,101 tests have been conducted in Ghana to diagnose COVID-19.

A total of 129 people have died from the virus, while 21,511 patients have recovered.

No deaths have been reported for the past three days, the statement added.

Since first appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 582,000 worldwide, with an excess of 13.4 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of recoveries across the globe surpassed 7.5 million early Thursday.