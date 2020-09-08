Ghana reports 143 new coronavirus infections

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in Ghana confirmed on Tuesday 143 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 45,012.

The number of active cases, however, is just 831 as 43,898 people in the West African country have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 283 people, meanwhile, have succumbed to the virus so far.

Ghana was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to ease movement restrictions after a 21-day lockdown in April.

It resumed international passenger flights on Sept. 1 but land and sea borders remain shut.