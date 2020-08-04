Ghana reports over 34,000 coronavirus recoveries

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of recoveries in Ghana from the novel coronavirus has reached 34,313, health authorities said late Monday.

The West African country reported 798 new cases over the past day, bringing the total to 37,812, the Ghana Health Service said in a statement.

Nearly 400,000 tests have been conducted in Ghana so far to diagnose COVID-19.

A total of 191 people have died from the virus, it added.

The treatment of 3,308 active cases continues in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 691,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 18.18 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries exceeding 10.83 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar