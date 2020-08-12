Ghana’s coronavirus cases exceed 41,500

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has surpassed 41,500, health authorities said Wednesday.

The West African country recorded 168 new infections over the past day, bringing the total to 41,572, the Ghana Health Service said in a statement.

Nearly 417,000 tests have been conducted in the country to diagnose COVID-19.

A total of 223 people have died from the virus while 39,320 patients have recovered.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 745,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 20.45 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.66 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.