Girls perform duet for children in Istanbul

By Hanife Sevinc

ISTANBUL (AA) – Two girls from Turkey and Syria sang "Sil Bastan" by famous Turkish singer Sebnem Ferah to create opportunities for children struggling with social difficulties.

A video clip of the song, which also includes Syrian children, was posted on social media accounts of the Support to Life Association humanitarian organization to support disadvantaged children.

Aden Tezolmez, 17, realized her project, Again with Music, with contributions of Support to Life Association.

Aden and Syrian children met at Support to Life House in the Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul before visiting the Babajim music studio.

The children were afforded a chance to go to the stage and see how Ferah prepares before a concert.

They shared their knowledge in the three-day music workshop where Aya Alsaraj and Aden became friends and performed the song.

Aden told Anadolu Agency she is interested in art, including dance and ballet and likes playing the piano and singing.

She noted she wants to study music at the university level.

"While we were making song selections, we decided on "Sil Bastan" [Rrom Scratch]. It is a song about love, but we have interpreted differently,” she said. “Because we can say ‘From Scratch’ differentially. We chose the song to say from scratch to polarization, factionalism, which I am averse to. The clip has also been prepared, it is spreading to the masses."

Aya, a student from Imam Hatip High School, said she came to Turkey eight years ago with her family.

"My interest in music appeared in secondary school in Turkey. I used to sing to my friends during breaks," she said.

She noted she is learning how to play guitar and piano, and she placed first in a contest where she sang a rap song about violence toward women.

Aya was happy to be a part of the project. "I was very happy when they recorded our voices in the studio," she said.