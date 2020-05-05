Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.6M

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – The global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 3.6 million on Tuesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the global deaths reached 251,910, while the number of people who recovered stands at 1,173,147.

The US is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with nearly 1.2 million confirmed cases and 68,934 fatalities.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 29,079, Spain has the second-highest cases — over 218,000.

China, ground zero of the virus, registered 83,966 cases but not a single fatality since last week as its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. These figures raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.