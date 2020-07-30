Global coronavirus cases top 17 million

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Global coronavirus cases exceeded 17 million mark on Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths from the virus has reached 667,084, with recoveries topping 9.95 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 4.4 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 150,700.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second-highest number of infections worldwide at over 2.5 million.

India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 87,213 cases so far, including 4,658 deaths and 80,594 recoveries.

The virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions since late last year.