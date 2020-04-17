Global coronavirus deaths exceed 150,000 – study

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – The global coronavirus fatalities exceeded 150,000 on Friday, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 150,948 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 2,214,861 and 560,980, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit with having the highest numbers of infections and deaths. It recorded more than 683,700 infections and over 34,500 deaths.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 22,745, Spain is the second country with the highest cases over 188,000.

China, ground zero of the virus, most recently reported nearly %50 raise in its death toll bringing fatalities from 3,345 to 4,636 with over 83,700 cases. But those figures continue to raise question in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.