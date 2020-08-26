Global COVID-19 cases top 24M

By Burak Bir and Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 24 million on Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the virus exceeded to 821,650, with recoveries topping 15.62 million, the data showed.

The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 5.8 million infections, while the death toll is nearing 180,000. The country has registered more than 2 million recoveries to date.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has second-highest infection numbers globally, with more than 3.66 million.

The country reported over 116,500 pandemic-related fatalities, while recoveries have topped 3 million.

India, Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico, and Colombia are also among the hardest-hit countries.

China, the ground zero of the virus, has registered 89,777 cases, including 4,712 deaths and 84,168 recoveries.

The virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since late last year.